What songs are the remaining couples dancing to for ‘Taylor Swift Night’ on ‘Dancing With The Stars?’ The fan theory, explained

It feels like the perfect night to celebrate Taylor Swift on 'Dancing With The Stars!'

Calling all Swifties! The next episode of Dancing With The Stars is sure to be right up your alley…

Tonight (November 21), the six remaining couples — Alyson Hannigan, Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Jason Mraz, and Harry Jowsey, and their respective partners — will dance to fan-favorite songs from multi-Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Taylor Swift. From “You Belong With Me” to “Cruel Summer” to “Don’t Blame Me” and beyond, these duos are certain to make the whole place shimmer!

To top off the exciting evening, longtime choreographer of the beloved competition series (as well as the record-breaking Eras Tour), Mandy Moore, is set to join Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli as a special guest judge for “Taylor Swift Night”— how exciting is that?

While the brains behind hit competition show have revealed the dance styles, they have yet to release which songs the remaining pairs will be dancing to. In true Taylor Swift fashion, they used the official Instagram profile of Dancing With The Stars to share a series of Easter eggs instead, ultimately sending fans into a frenzy.

Keep scrolling to see what songs Dancing With The Stars viewers think that Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, and Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold will be dancing to for their individual performances tonight.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber — “You Belong With Me” from Fearless

Any Swiftie would recognize these iconic signs…

Based on an Instagram post from Dancing With The Stars, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber will likely dance a Cha Cha to “You Belong With Me” from Fearless this evening, as the signs they are holding in the photo are nearly exact replicas of the ones featured in the “You Belong With Me” music video from 2008.

“Iconic reference to ‘You Belong With Me!'” “STOP. ALYSON HAS ‘YOU BELONG WITH ME!!!’ THIS IS GOING BE SO CUTE” “OH THIS IS ‘YOU BELONG WITH ME?’ ALYSON IS GONNA BE SO CUTE IN THIS AHHHHH”

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy — “Paper Rings” from Lover

As for Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, they will likely be dancing a quickstep to “Paper Rings” from Lover, and it is sure to be as cute as can be.

If you look closely at the Instagram post from Dancing With The Stars, the duo is seen chilling on the couch, wearing rings made out of (you guessed it) paper, naturally causing Swifties from coast to coast to jump to conclusions.

“OMG ‘PAPER RINGS?’ THAT’S SO CUTE” “THEIR STAR PAPER RINGS STOP THAT’S SO CUTEEEEE” “🎶 I like shiny things but I’d marry you with paper rings 🎶”

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov — “Cruel Summer” from Lover

It looks like Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov will be bringing summer to our television screens this autumn, likely dancing a Rumba to “Cruel Summer” from Lover.

In an Instagram post from Dancing With The Stars, Ariana is seen balancing a pair of dice on her legs, likely referencing the lyrics, “devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes” from the chart-topping single, ultimately causing fans of the beloved competition series to pinpoint “Cruel Summer” as her song for the week.

“DEVILS ROLL THE DICE!!! ANGELS ROLL THEIR EYES!!!” “Really intrigued to see how ‘Cruel Summer’ is gonna work for a Rumba 🥴” “Is no one else going to mention the dice on Ariana equal to 7, and Lover is Taylor’s 7th album? 😍 Loving these Easter Eggs & I cannot wait for their dance to ‘Cruel Summer!’ 🩷”

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev — “Anti-Hero” from Midnights

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev’s song this week was arguably the most difficult to figure out, with Dancing With The Stars sharing a photo of them sipping tea on their official Instagram profile.

Based on speculation from Taylor Swift fans, it is assumed that the pair will dance an Argentine Tango to “Anti-Hero” from Midnights tonight, likely referencing the lyrics “at tea time, everybody agrees,” however, songs like “Wonderland,” “Begin Again,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” and more were also mentioned.

“ANTI-HERO??? TEA TIME???” “ANTI-HERO!! Oh this is gonna EATTTTT” “Charity would EAT with ‘Anti-Hero,’ however, why are we not giving the literal Bachelorette the Lover era?”

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach — “Don’t Blame Me” from Reputation

It looks like Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach might be in their Reputation era, likely dancing an Argentine Tango to “Don’t Blame Me” for “Taylor Swift Night” — how exciting is that?

In an Instagram post from Dancing With The Stars, Jason is seen striking a signature Taylor Swift pose from the Eras Tour, which viewers have pinpointed as the iconic high note from her song “Don’t Blame Me.” Our fingers are crossed that he brings this same sass to the ballroom tonight!

“‘Don’t Blame Me!!’ The power stance for the high note” “Taylor does this pose during ‘Don’t Blame Me’ on tour!” “TAKE ME TO CHURCH JASON #DontBlameMe“

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold — “august” from folklore

Last but certainly not least, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold will likely be dancing to “august,” based on an Instagram post from Dancing With The Stars that depicted the duo in black and white, with Rylee wearing a dress that perfectly exemplifies the folklore era.

In addition to this, the caption of the post reads, “@HarryJowsey and @RyleeArnold1 aren’t letting this moment slip away,” ultimately referencing the lyrics of the song itself.

“Omg. My folklore heart 😢” “‘AUGUST’ + HARRY AND RYLEE YES YES YES 😍🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️” “HARRY CAN NOT LET ‘AUGUST’ BE STIFF. IT DESERVES TO BE FREE AND FLOWY”

Leave a “Blank Space” in your calendars, because “Taylor Swift Night” on Dancing With The Stars will air this evening from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu — it is sure to be an episode to remember!