What songs did the top 9 artists sing during the season 24 live shows of ‘The Voice?’

Selected by the fans, these song choices were nothing short of spectacular!

The second week of the season 24 live shows of The Voice are officially underway — also known as the semi-final — with the top 9 artists singing their hearts out onstage yesterday (December 11) before finding out their fate today (December 12).

With Tanner Massey from Team Gwen, Kara Tenae from Team Gwen, and AZÁN from Team Legend packing their bags after the first round of the live shows, these stellar singers performed last night, blowing away both the coaches and viewers at home.

Team Niall: Huntley

Team Niall: Nini Iris

Team Niall: Mara Justine

Team Reba: Jacquie Roar

Team Reba: Ruby Leigh

Team Reba: Jordan Rainer

Team Gwen: BIAS

Team Legend: Lila Forde

Team Legend: Mac Royals

As for what these performances entailed, each artist sang a song selected by The Voice viewers. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Huntley of Team Niall — “Way Down We Go” by KALEO

Nini Iris of Team Niall — “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish

Mara Justine of Team Niall — “Parachute” by Chris Stapleton

Jacquie Roar of Team Reba — “Alive” by Sia

Ruby Leigh of Team Reba — “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

Jordan Rainer of Team Reba — “Ol’ Red” by Blake Shelton

BIAS of Team Gwen — “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts

Lila Forde of Team Legend — “River” by Joni Mitchell

Mac Royals of Team Legend — “Love T.K.O.” by Teddy Pendergrass

Aside from singing their solo songs, the top 9 were divided into trios to perform songs by Taylor Swift as well, all of which were nothing short of spectacular. With tunes from Reputation, Fearless, and folklore, The Voice stage was truly a mini Eras tour!

Jacquie Roar, Mara Justine, and Nini Iris — “Don’t Blame Me” by Taylor Swift

BIAS, Jordan Rainer and Ruby Leigh — “Mean” by Taylor Swift

Huntley, Lila Forde, and Mac Royals — “exile” by Taylor Swift (feat. Bon Iver)

With their full teams intact, will Team Niall or Team Reba lose a member tonight during the results show? Tune into NBC tonight at 9pm ET/PT to find out for yourself…