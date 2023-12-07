Who are the top 9 artists who advanced in the season 24 live shows of ‘The Voice?’

After weeks and weeks of Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockout Rounds, and Playoff Rounds, the first week of the long-awaited Live Shows has officially come and gone, with the top 12 artists of The Voice season 24 singing their hearts out onstage on Monday (December 4) and finding out their fate on Tuesday (December 5).

With each coach entering the Playoff Rounds with six stellar singers, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend were forced to split their respective teams in half, selecting only three individuals to advance to the Live Shows, and sending the other three individuals home. The following week, three more artists were cut from the competition, however, it was not in the hands of the judges…

Instead, it was in the hands of viewers at home!

To see which nine contestants advanced to the semi-final of The Voice season 24, just keep scrolling…

Photos via NBC

After the first week of the highly-anticipated live shows of The Voice season 24, the following nine contestants remain.

Team Niall: Huntley

Team Niall: Nini Iris

Team Niall: Mara Justine

Team Reba: Jacquie Roar

Team Reba: Ruby Leigh

Team Reba: Jordan Rainer

Team Gwen: BIAS

Team Gwen: Kara Tenae

Team Legend: Lila Forde

Team Legend: Mac Royals

After listing out the nine remaining contestants, three names were missing from the list — Tanner Massey from Team Gwen, Kara Tenae from Team Gwen, and AZÁN from Team Legend — with viewers saying goodbye to these phenomenal performers during the tear-jerking results show last night.

Jordan Rainer from Team Reba also found herself in the bottom of the pack — shocking both the coaches, as well as viewers at home — and she was left having to sing for her life alongside Tanner, Kara, and AZÁN for the Instant Save. Jordan chose to sing a Patty Loveless tune titled “Blame It on Your Heart,” with her performance ultimately earning her the Instant Save.



With their full teams intact, Team Niall and Team Reba definitely have a leg up in the competition, but will one of their artists be crowned the champion of The Voice season 24? Only time will tell…

While Tanner, Kara, and AZÁN are already greatly missed on our television screens, the season 24 live shows of The Voice will continue with performances on December 11 at 8pm ET/PT and results on December 12 at 9pm ET/PT, both on NBC (with next-day streaming available via Peacock). After that, the highly-anticipated finale will begin on December 18 with performances, and then the champion of The Voice season 24 will be crowned on December 19 in a two-hour episode.

The remainder of the show is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!