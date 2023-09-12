With Ahsoka‘s first season coming to an end in the next few weeks, many viewers will want to check out the finale as soon as it drops. After episode four featured a surprise cameo from Hayden Christensen, reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker, the conclusion of the series is set to be a huge event, and Star Wars geeks will be keen to plan their viewing parties accordingly.

As is the case with other Star Wars live-action shows on Disney Plus, such as The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, episodes are released on a weekly basis, in the style of classic pre-streaming television before the era of binge-watching.

What time does ‘Ahsoka’ air?

Ahsoka airs on Disney Plus every Tuesday night. New episodes drop at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time/ 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time. For Star Wars lovers in the U.K., that’s Wednesdays at 2 a.m., British Standard Time.

For viewers in the U.S., episode 5 will be available to watch in select theaters on the big screen from September 12th, including a few select special IMAX screenings.

Boston, MA – AMC Assembly Row 12, September 12 at 8:00 pm

– AMC Assembly Row 12, September 12 at 8:00 pm Chicago, IL – AMC Showplace Village Crossing 18, September 12 at 7:00 pm Dallas, TX – AMC NorthPark 15 IMAX, September 12 at 7:00 pm

– AMC Showplace Village Crossing 18, September 12 at 7:00 pm – AMC NorthPark 15 IMAX, September 12 at 7:00 pm Los Angeles, CA – AMC The Grove 14, September 12 at 5:00 pm

– AMC The Grove 14, September 12 at 5:00 pm New York, NY – AMC Empire 25 IMAX, September 12 at 8:00 pm

– AMC Empire 25 IMAX, September 12 at 8:00 pm Orlando, FL – AMC Disney Spth ings 24 with Dine-in Theaters, September 12 at 8:00 pm

– AMC Disney Spth ings 24 with Dine-in Theaters, September 12 at 8:00 pm Philadelphia, PA – AMC Neshaminy 24, September 12 at 8:00 pm

– AMC Neshaminy 24, September 12 at 8:00 pm San Francisco, CA – AMC Bay Street 16, September 12 at 5:00pm

– AMC Bay Street 16, September 12 at 5:00pm Seattle, WA – AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16, September 12 at 5:00 pm

– AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16, September 12 at 5:00 pm Washington, DC – AMC Tysons Corner 16, September 12 at 8:00 pm

On the same day that a lucky few fans can attend these screenings, Disney+ subscribers can watch the episode from home for free.