‘Ahsoka’ episode 5 theatrical release, explained

After that explosive ending to episode 4, Ahsoka is taking to cinemas for a limited theatrical release, implying to Star Wars fans everywhere that they really don’t want to miss next week’s episode.

We’d been anticipating Hayden Christensen’s debut as Anakin Skywalker for weeks, but that finally happened in the closing moments of episode 4. Now, with the certain knowledge our favorite Chosen One is going to appear next week in earnest, fans are positively brimming with excitement, indulging in a state of frenzied speculation on social media.

Well, it seems that even Lucasfilm understands the gravitas of the situation because they’re holding a limited theatrical release for episode 5 next week. That’s right; it looks like the as-of-yet-untitled fifth outing is so epic in scale that it warrants a viewing on the big screen.

How can you watch Ahsoka episode 5 in theaters?

Screengrab via Lucasfilm

You can catch Ahsoka episode 5 next Tuesday, Sep. 12 in select AMC theaters throughout the U.S. As explained below, you can head over to this website and check out the available screenings. There’s even an official poster marking the event, and though Lucasfilm is referring to it as a “mid-season fan celebration,” we have a feeling the episode is going to make the trouble worth your while.

Next #TanoTuesday, experience Episode 5 of @AhsokaOfficial on the big screen.



Click below to RSVP for available screenings near you: https://t.co/zfeKbbvMvf pic.twitter.com/PUROkoTNwx — Star Wars (@starwars) September 6, 2023

Only four episodes remain in Ahsoka, and they’re going to be packed to the rafters with plot threads, the return of Anakin being the least among them. We still have the debut of Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger — or rather their live-action versions — to look forward to, not to mention a final confrontation between Ahsoka and Baylan Skoll, so be sure to stay tuned in for more on Snips’ solo Disney Plus outing.