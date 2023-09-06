Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4 “Fallen Jedi” and its ending.

The fourth episode of Ahsoka ended on a cliffhanger that left most people confused, and not least of all due to the fact that it resurrected one of your favorite Star Wars characters.

The entire episode, cheekily titled “Fallen Jedi,” revolves around Ahsoka and Sabine’s fight to get to the map and stop Morgan and Baylan from reaching Admiral Thrawn. This culminates in a fight where Ahsoka kills the mysterious Inquisitor and then goes on to confront Baylan in the circle of stones that serves as a catalyst for the spheric artifact.

An epic fight ensues that ends in a way no one saw coming, so I guess the most important question to ask is: What happened to Ahsoka, and why did she end up where she did?

Is Ahsoka dead?

During their duel, Baylan taunts Ahsoka by bringing up her past, and the fight reaches a stalemate. When Baylan’s apprentice, Shin Hati, appears and gives Snips a moment of fright for Sabine, who had been engaging her in the forest, Ahsoka loses focus and is driven to the very edge of the cliff. Baylan pushes his advantage and throws Ahsoka into the sea, then turns around to address Sabine.

Ahsoka then wakes up in what seems to be the World Between Worlds from Star Wars Rebels and is greeted by the Force Ghost of his former master, Anakin Skywalker.

Why did Ahsoka end up there, and does that mean she died? Is the World Between Worlds a place that connects the world of the living to the afterlife? We might get all of these answers next week, but for the time being, there’s no telling if Ahsoka died from that fall. If anything, Anakin might have snatched her up in the nick of time and brought her to that enigmatic plane.

Besides, we all know that one way or another, this isn’t the end for Ahsoka, but the situation does pave the path for a lot of juicy lore opportunities, especially if it’s going to involve Hayden Christensen’s Anakin.

Suffice it to say, next week’s episode can’t come soon enough.