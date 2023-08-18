The advent of spacetime in the galaxy far, far away that holds the power to topple entire timelines.

Few authors have attempted to change Star Wars lore beyond a mere revision of what we know about certain concepts like the Force or the political and cultural structure of the galaxy far, far away, but in the case of the “Worlds Between Worlds,” Dave Filoni’s introduction of the spacetime continuum to this expansive, and at times convoluted, science opera soup has fundamentally changed our perspective toward the canon.

The Worlds Between Worlds first appeared in Star Wars Rebels, in an episode where Ezra Bridger accidentally tapped into it to hinder Palpatine’s dark-side cronies. He ended up floating in an endless void that stretched in all directions, connected by what seemed to be countless treadable platforms outlined by white streaks.

But what is the Worlds Between Worlds, and more importantly, will it appear in the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney Plus?

What the Worlds Between Worlds means in Star Wars?

After exploring the place, Ezra realizes this plane of existence connects all of time and space. This is when Morai, Ahsoka’s owl, shows up and guides the aspiring Jedi toward a specific moment in time — Ahsoka’s fight with Darth Vader atop the Sith Temple. Ezra uses this opening to reach Ahsoka, bringing her into the Worlds Between Worlds conjunction and saving her life.

In a way, this implies anyone with the key could walk into the Worlds Between Worlds and influence crucial moments in the Skywalker Saga timeline. For that reason alone, Darth Sidious showed an obsessive inclination to gain access to it, believing that it would give him “mastery over all of existence.”

While it’s not clear if the Worlds Between Worlds would give the travelers unlimited power to change the course of history, we do know that Ahsoka dissuaded Ezra from saving his late master Kanan Jarrus, since Kanan sacrificed himself to save the Rebels crew and undoing that moment would probably end up in all their deaths, thus creating a paradox on top of other disturbing implications.

Based on the Ahsoka trailers, the Worlds Between Worlds is going to be a plot element in the miniseries, but that’s all that we can glean from the footage alone. Hopefully, Dave Filoni will give us all the answers soon when Ahsoka makes its Aug. 22 premiere on Disney Plus.