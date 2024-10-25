‘equal parts shocked and excited’: A ‘Days Of Our Lives’ staple just got unexpected news about his character and fans can’t handle it

Soap opera actors are kept in total suspense along with fans, wondering if their beloved character will die in the most exaggerated way possible or find joy (it does happen sometimes). One Days of Our Lives star recently shared some sad news about his character… and it turns out that he learned this months ago.

Brandon Barash told Soaps.sheknows.com that he was let go from Days of Our Lives in March 2024, but he just let viewers know about it now since Stefan DiMera’s last episode is Monday Oct. 28, 2024. He said, “it was the writers’ decision” and Janet Spellman-Drucker, the co-executive producer, said “You’re very talented” and “it’s just where we’re deciding to take the character.”

The actor said that since he was told he had to leave Days of Our Lives in 2020 after he had only started playing Stefan the year before, he doesn’t have “trust” now. He said “The story would have to be right. The contract would have to be right” if he agreed to reprise the role. Barash admitted that this was painful for “the ego” but had an inspiring attitude for anyone who has to take a risk, make a change, or face a difficult time in life. He said, “I walked out of the office equal parts shocked and excited about what was around the corner.”

Very mature and optimistic… but what do fans think about Barash’s exit? Just like they’re attached to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), they don’t want Barsah or Stefan to go!

Hoping to see him back on #GH

The only reason I started watching #Days is when Brandon joined. — Jenn (@JennySutt83) October 25, 2024

Huge mistake — 🎃Surferman👻 (@Surferm57878598) October 25, 2024

Fans also wonder what this means for Stefan’s love interest Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Are her days numbered on the soap? (Sorry.) She seems fine for now, so fans don’t need to be concerned about more exits this year. Well, they don’t need to worry today, that is.

If Stefan goes, what happens with Gabi or the actress who plays her? Is their divorce now finalized? Is she going with him? They just brought Gabi back, so this makes absolutely no sense. Ugh, Days keeps getting rid of legacy characters. — FootBoy27 – Orlando Jan 3rd – 8th (@CaptainFootGuy) October 25, 2024

Well that sucks! Brandon Barash does such a good job playing Stefan! Can't imagine the character being recast! — Suiru Tunteng (@TuntengSuiru) October 25, 2024

What is it with these soaps & getting rid of my favs? 😞 — Jenn (@hayyitsjenn) October 25, 2024

It’s not easy to get fired, and it’s even harder to talk about it publicly. It also must have been challenging to keep this a secret since March! I find it almost impossible to not tell my nearest and dearest pretty much anything, so I respect that.

When fans are always trying to guess what’s going to happen to your character next, it must be tricky not to jump right in and say something. I give Barash a lot of credit for opening up and am impressed that he’s so honest about it. I also hope he spends some time seeing how much fans love him as that might make being let go a little easier to take. As he told Soap Opera Digest in July 2024 “I am not a message boards guy” and “really try to read nothing online.” He added, “The only stuff I do read sometimes is if people write me on Twitter or on Instagram.” Well, I bet he has a ton of messages now because fans are definitely passionate about Stefan.

Although Elizabeth Kubler-Ross’s famous five stages of grief were meant for people approaching their own death, not for those mourning someone else, I think they apply here. After fans finish being in denial over Stefan leaving Days of Our Lives, they can work through their bargaining and anger and, finally, accept the truth. How about a sixth stage of grief that is about hoping Barash gets an awesome new contract and Stefan comes back to Salem?

