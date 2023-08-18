Morai is one of Dave Filoni’s most mysterious characters, seemingly appearing at random to help Ahsoka and her associates whenever they find themselves in trouble. But where did the she-owl come from and can we expect to see her in the Ahsoka spinoff show on Disney Plus?

The owl, which belongs to the convor species, is a very intelligent bird associated with the Daughter, the female manifestation of the Light Side of the Force on Mortis. During the events of The Clone Wars series, Anakin and his party, consisting of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano, crash-land on the planet believed to be the place whence the Force itself originated, and it was here that they first saw the owl Morai, who kept the Daughter company.

But what function does the owl really serve?

Who is Morai?

After the Son (the manifestation of the Dark Side) kills Ahsoka, the Daughter urges their Father to transfer her remaining life force to Ahsoka, bringing her back to life. It is from there that Morai becomes attached to Ahsoka and tries to keep a watch on her. Morai had spiritual ties to the Daughter, and they passed on to Ahsoka when she was brought back to life from her powers.

The next time we see Morai, chronologically, is in the final season of Clone Wars when Darth Vader arrives to inspect the site of the Venator cruiser’s wreckage. After recovering Ahsoka’s blue lightsabers, Vader gazes up at the sky and sees Morai circling around the perimeter. Morai later helped the Ghost’s crew in their struggle against the Empire, and guided Ezra Bridger in the mystical area known as the World Between Worlds to save Ahsoka from her fight against Vader.

Where Ahsoka goes, Morai isn’t far behind. And given the fact that she also makes a brief appearance in The Mandalorian in the scene where Ahsoka and Din Djarin meet in the forest, then it’s highly likely that we’ll see the creature in the upcoming Disney Plus series as well.

Dave Filoni has encouraged the comparisons between Ahsoka in the post-Imperial timeline and Gandalf the White, and since then it’s become something of a meme in the Star Wars fandom to associate Snips with the wizard from The Lord of the Rings. And just as Gandalf had a companion in Shadowfax, so does Ahsoka in Morai. In a way, this all helps sell the character as one of the last living members of the Clone Wars era, and quite possibly, the most experienced Force-wielder alive in that timeline.