Ahsoka is not only giving its titular character a solo series after more than a decade but also bringing back almost the entire Star Wars Rebels cast. And if you are in any way under the misconception that their live-action counterparts won’t live up to the original animated versions, then these epic new character posters might just dissuade you from that thought.

The Disney Plus series is premiering in less than a month and reintroducing Star Wars fans to their favorite Jedi padawan-turned-rogue. Ahsoka will be out to hunt Grand Admiral Thrawn this time, with Rebels characters such as Ezra, Sabine, and Hera all making a comeback to help her in this endeavor.

This first character poster depicts Ahsoka wielding her iconic white lightsaber – which she started using after tossing Anakin’s blue ones away at the end of The Clone Wars.

via Lucasfilm/Disney

And here we have Sabine Wren using Ezra’s green lightsaber, at least until reuniting it with its former master.

via Lucasfilm/Disney

Once a rebel, always a rebel. Hera Syndulla is coming back in style.

via Lucasfilm/Disney

On the other side of the conflict, we have Baylan Skoll, who is a former Jedi Knight turned to the dark side.

via Lucasfilm/Disney

Baylan’s apprentice is Shin Hati, portrayed by Ivanna Sakhno.

via Lucasfilm/Disney

The two dark side practitioners are working in close association with Morgan Elsbeth, who’s in league with Thrawn.

via Lucasfilm/Disney

August 23 can’t come soon enough, folks. Fortunately, Ahsoka will release two episodes on its premiere date, and that will take us at least one-fourth of the way through the 8-chapter story.