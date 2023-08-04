What time does ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ come out?

Jenny Han has been knocking it out of the park when it comes to turning her novels into television shows; with the To All the Boys franchise over on Netflix and now The Summer I Turned Pretty for Amazon Prime. The second season of the latter is well underway on the streaming platform, but when can you expect to see the last few episodes?

The Summer I Turned Pretty, much like To All the Boys, is a coming-of-age romance drama, this time following the life of Isabel “Belly” Conklin. We get yet another love triangle, though it’s looking a little more familial as Isabel has fallen for two guys, who happen to be brothers. Having spent many of her summers at her mother’s friend, Susannah’s beachside house, she has always been the “little sister” figure to Conrad and Jeremiah, but having hit a certain glow-up, both boys start seeing her in a new light.

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode release time

The second season sees the characters dealing with the loss of Susannah and the fallout from Isabel’s romantic connection to both brothers as well as the impending sale of the beachside house they love so much. The second season debuted on Amazon Prime on July 14, and is currently up to episode five, Love Fool, which aired July 28. There are three episodes left to go titled Love Fest, Love Affair, and Love Triangle, and if those titles aren’t a big hint, then it looks like things are only going to get messier for Isabel and the boys.

These next three episodes will air every week on Friday at 12am ET, with the sixth episode landing on Aug. 4, 11, and 18. This won’t be the end of the story though, as fans were delighted when it was announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty had already been given a third season.