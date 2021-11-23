What time is Hawkeye available on Disney Plus in your region?

Less than 24 hours stand between Marvel fans and their next TV adventure in the form of Hawkeye. Following WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, Clint Barton’s small-screen escapades will see him team up with and train Kate Bishop to become the next expert archer in what’s an unashamedly festive affair.

If Marvel Entertainment boss Kevin Feige gets his way, the series will join the likes of Die Hard and Home Alone as essential viewing for Christmases present and future, though the proof, as always, will be in the pudding. Fortunately, anyone eager to see the duo go hunting bad guys with bow and arrow in hand can do so starting Nov. 24. Continue through the break below for times of availability by region.

Hawkeye Disney Plus Release Times

Eastern Time (U.S.) – 3:01am

Pacific Time (U.S.) – 12:01am

GMT (U.K.. & Europe) – 8:01am

Folks across the pond will have a fresh-rested pair of eyes with which to witness Clint’s return, then, and likely will be first to get their early reactions up on social media, so East Coasters may well want to avoid Twitter on Wednesday. After all, the show is rumored to feature numerous cameos and guest stars, not least Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

Black Widow’s credits scene sees Belova manipulated into blaming Clint for Romanoff’s death in Avengers: Endgame, so expect sparks to fly when Hawkeye lands tomorrow.