What time is ‘The Walking Dead’ on? How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11

The Walking Dead has been on the air for the last twelve years, and has since spawned numerous spinoffs – both planned, and in active production. However, its flagship series which first premiered in Oct. 2010, is at long last coming to an end – with the final few episodes of season eleven airing soon.

Up until season nine, the series chronicled the journey of Rick Grimes and his family, as well as his extensive number of companions while navigating the zombie apocalypse. Andrew Lincoln, who portrayed Rick, then departed the series – at which point the focus of the show shifted to his fellow survivors.

If you want to be getting in on the action as it happens, you’re going to want to be tuned in to the AMC channel on your preferred cable provider at 9:00pm ET/ 8:00pm CT / 6:00pm PT. The final episode, “Rest In Peace”, will also be made available simultaneously at the aforementioned time on AMC Plus.

Is tonight’s The Walking Dead the last?

Credit: AMC

You sure as heck wouldn’t hope so – what with that belter of a cliffhanger rounding out the episode. Don’t worry, we aren’t about to have a Firefly situation on our hands. Tonight’s episode, “Family,” was the penultimate episode of the series – and “Rest in Peace” next week will conclude the series as we know it.

While The Walking Dead comes to an end next week, it’s most certainly not the end for the franchise on TV. Another season of Fear the Walking Dead is in active production, Daryl is getting his own spinoff, aptly titled Daryl Dixon, and Negan and Maggie are headed to New York in another series called Dead City.

Finally, and perhaps most pertinently to Rick Grimes fans, it is also confirmed that Rick and Michonne will return in an untitled miniseries to wrap up their story arcs as well. Plenty to look forward to!