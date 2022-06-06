‘What We Do In the Shadows’ renewed for season 5 and 6

The vampires of Staten Island are far from being dusted. As a spinoff of the cult favorite 2014 movie of the same name, What We Do In the Shadows has arguably managed to surpass the popularity of the film over its three critically acclaimed seasons to date. And the good news is that we’re officially only halfway through the show’s (after)lifespan, at least. Ahead of season four premiering next month, FX has renewed the supernatural sitcom for not just one, but two more seasons.

What We Do In the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), and Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) as four vampires who share a house, along with their long-suffering familiar/slave Guillermo (Harvey Guillen). The movie’s directors/stars Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement executive produce, as well as making several cameo appearances. Clement previously served as showrunner for the first two seasons before taking a backseat, leaving Paul Simms to helm.

Image via FX

Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment, reacted with glee in a statement celebrating WWDITS‘s double-renewal (via Variety):

“There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series. What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

Season three left things on a huge cliffhanger, as the gang went their separate ways across the globe and energy vamp Colin Robinson was reincarnated as a baby (with an adult head). How will the fivesome reunite? When will Nandor and Guillermo finally become an item? What surprise guest stars will show up next (prior seasons have included the likes of Tilda Swinton, Dave Bautista, and Wesley Snipes)? The good news is we’ll be asking these kind of questions for a few years to come.

What We Do in the Shadows kicks off its 10-part new season with a two-part premiere this July 12 on FX (and FX on Hulu).