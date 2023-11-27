What will the semi-final of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 32 entail? Here’s everything we know so far

Dancing With The Stars season 32 is starting to dwindle down, and with just five remaining duos going into the semi-final — Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach — the stakes are at an all-time high!

Tomorrow (November 28), the five remaining couples will take the stage not once, but twice to showcase their dancing skills, performing one ballroom dance style and one Latin dance style for the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. With the professional dancers who will be joining the Dancing With the Stars Tour for 2024 putting on a group number to “Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monáe as well (choreographed by the one and only Mandy Moore), the evening is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!

To see which songs and dance styles the five remaining pairs have been practicing all week long, just keep scrolling…

What two songs will the remaining couples be dancing to for the semi-final?

Photo via ABC/Disney

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and “Come Away With Me” by Norah Jones

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: “Samba” by Gloria Estefan and “La Vie en Rose” by Lady Gaga

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars and “Trampoline” by SHAED & ZAYN

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: “Love The Way You Lie Part III” by Skylar Grey and “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz and “Diablo Rojo” by Rodrigo y Gabriela

What two dance styles will the remaining couples participate in for the semi-final?

Photo via ABC/Disney

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: Jive and Waltz

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: Samba and Waltz

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: Jive and Foxtrot

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: Rumba and Quickstep

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: Viennese Waltz and Paso Doble

Set your alarms, because the semi-final of Dancing With The Stars season 32 will air tomorrow (November 28) from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

Tune in to find out which four couples will schmooze their way into the finale…