When and where can you stream the results of the season 24 live shows of ‘The Voice?’

Which stellar singers will coast their way to the final nine of the competition?

After weeks and weeks of Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockout Rounds, and Playoff Rounds, the top 12 of The Voice season 24 took the stage yesterday (December 4) for the first day of the highly-anticipated Live Shows, and they seriously knocked our socks off.

Entering the long-awaited Live Shows, coaches Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend had three artists from their respective teams advance, cutting their team down from six to three after the high-stakes Playoff Rounds. After a great deal of deliberation, Horan decided to keep Huntley, Nini Iris, and Mara Justine, McEntire decided to keep Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh, and Jordan Rainer, Stefani decided to keep Tanner Massey, BIAS, and Kara Tenae, and Legend decided to keep Lila Forde, Mac Royals, and AZÁN — with all 12 artists giving top notch performances last night, we think they made the right choice!

Nonetheless, three artists will be eliminated today (December 5), cutting the top 12 down to the top 9, during a results show that is sure to be a nail-biter. Keep scrolling to find out when and where you can watch it live…

Photo via NBC

As mentioned, the Live Shows for The Voice season 24 began yesterday (December 4) at 8pm ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock. From here on out, the remaining artists will take the stage every Monday to perform, and they will take the stage every Tuesday to find out their fate.

Because of this, the results show will air tonight at 9pm ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

The semi-finals will take place the following week, with performances on December 11 and results on December 12, all at the same times as the week prior. After that, the finale will begin on December 18 with performances, and then the champion of The Voice season 24 will be crowned on December 19 in a two-hour episode.

If it was not obvious, we will be keeping our Monday and Tuesday evenings free until further notice — the remainder of the season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!