When and where can you watch the finale of ‘The Amazing Race’ season 35?

Fortunately, we got you covered on where to watch the final leg live!

Beginning in Los Angeles, California, a whopping 13 teams embarked on the adventure of a lifetime on The Amazing Race season 35, and hitting countries like Slovenia, Sweden, India, Thailand, Germany, and more in a race around the world.

With Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor being eliminated first, followed by Elizabeth and Iliana Rivera, Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary, Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd, Liam and Yeremi Hykel, Andrea Simpson and Malaina Hatcher, Morgan and Lena Franklin, Robbin Tomich and Chelsea Day, Todd and Ashlie Martin, and Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson, only three teams will compete in the final leg of The Amazing Race season 35, which will take place in Seattle, Washington.

These three teams are brothers Greg and John Franklin, best friends Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith, and father-son duo Rob and Corey McArthur — who has what it takes to bring home the million-dollar cash prize?

To find out for yourself, we pinpointed when and where you can stream the highly-anticipated finale of the beloved competition series — just keep scrolling…

Photo via Sonja Flemming/CBS

Mark your calendars, because the final leg of The Amazing Race season 35 will air at 9:30pm ET/PT on Wednesday (December 13) on CBS, with next-day streaming available via Paramount Plus.

In addition to this, the previous eleven episodes of The Amazing Race season 35 are available via Paramount Plus as well, so be sure to catch up ASAP — with shocking elimination after shocking elimination, each and every episode is truly a must-see!