Which 3 teams will compete in the finale of ‘The Amazing Race’ season 35?

Beginning in Los Angeles, California, and hitting countries like Slovenia, Sweden, India, Thailand, Germany, and more in between, season 35 of The Amazing Race began with a whopping 13 teams, making it the biggest season yet in the history of the show.

Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor — eliminated in Leg 1

Elizabeth and Iliana Rivera — eliminated in Leg 2

Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary — eliminated in Leg 4

Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd — eliminated in Leg 5

Liam and Yeremi Hykel — eliminated in Leg 6

Andrea Simpson and Malaina Hatcher — eliminated in Leg 7

Morgan and Lena Franklin — eliminated in Leg 8

Robbin Tomich and Chelsea Day — eliminated in Leg 9

Todd and Ashlie Martin — eliminated in Leg 10

Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson — eliminated in Leg 11

Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith — still racing

Greg and John Franklin — still racing

Rob and Corey McArthur — still racing

After eleven grueling legs, only three teams remain, with the luck of Steve and Anna Leigh running out in Dublin, Ireland during the penultimate leg of the competition.

While there, the teams faced the final two Roadblocks of the season — of which one was arguably the hardest dance challenge the show has ever seen — as well as a memorization task that had all four teams stumbling over their words over and over again.

Given that they were unequal in the number of Roadblocks they had aced thus far, Steve Cargile needed to complete both Roadblocks during the penultimate leg in order to catch up to his daughter. But, to put it kindly, Irish Riverdance was not his strength. While he still managed to complete the task before Joel Strasser did, Steve and Anna Leigh got lost on their way to the second Roadblock, ultimately sealing their fate as the fourth-place finishers.

With Steve and Anna Leigh falling just short of the finale, which three teams managed to meet Phil Keoghan at the pit stop before they did? Keep scrolling to see who secured their spot in the finale of The Amazing Race season 35…

Photos via CBS

It looks like the finale of The Amazing Race season 35 is going to be a boys night!

During the penultimate leg of the competition, Rob and Corey finished first, John and Greg finished second, and Joel and Garrett ended up on the third rank, resulting in these three teams securing their spot in the finale, which is set to take place in Seattle, Washington next week.

Who will take home the million-dollar cash prize? Only time will tell…

Mark your calendars, because the final leg of The Amazing Race season 35 will air at 9:30pm ET/PT on Wednesday (December 13) on CBS, with next-day streaming available via Paramount Plus — it is sure to be an evening to remember!