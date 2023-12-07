Which team was eliminated during the penultimate leg of ‘The Amazing Race’ season 35?

From Thailand to Vietnam to India to Germany to Slovenia and beyond, the final four teams on The Amazing Race season 35 — Rob and Corey, John and Greg, Joel and Garrett, and Steve and Anna Leigh — embarked on yet another adventure in Dublin, Ireland for the penultimate leg of the competition, where the stakes were naturally at an all-time high. After all, the first three pairs to meet longtime host Phil Keoghan at the pit stop would get the opportunity to compete in the long-awaited finale!

While there, the teams faced the final two Roadblocks of the season — one of which was arguably the hardest dance challenge the show has ever seen — as well as a memorization task that had all four teams stumbling over their words over and over again.

Given how strong the remaining duos were, the race was extremely tight, however, one team could not get the job done quick enough, ultimately resulting in their untimely exit. Keep scrolling to find out who fell short…

Photo via Sonja Flemming/CBS

Unfortunately, the luck for Steve and Anna Leigh ran out in Dublin, Ireland during the penultimate leg of The Amazing Race season 35, leaving Rob and Corey, John and Greg, and Joel and Garrett to vie for the cash prize during the highly-anticipated finale.

While Steve and Anna Leigh were deemed as the team to beat this season — getting U-Turned halfway through the season due to their threat level — the father-daughter duo struggled once arriving in Europe, facing complications with navigation and self-driving time and time again.

Given that they were unequal in the number of Roadblocks that they had completed thus far, Steve Cargile needed to complete both Roadblocks during the penultimate leg in order to catch up to his daughter, and to put it kindly, Irish Riverdance was not his strength. While he still managed to complete the task before Joel Strasser did, Steve and Anna Leigh got lost on their way to the second Roadblock, ultimately sealing their fate.

While Steve and Anna Leigh are already greatly missed on our television screens, mark your calendars, because the final leg of The Amazing Race season 35 will air at 9:30pm ET/PT on Wednesday (December 13) on CBS, with next-day streaming available via Paramount Plus.

Who will take home the cash prize? We will just have to wait and see…