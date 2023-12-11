When and where can you watch the premiere of the inaugural season of ‘Big Brother: Reindeer Games?’

Our favorite summertime show is hitting our television screens for a spin-off this winter, and fans of the Big Brother franchise seriously cannot contain their excitement — it is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!

Big Brother: Reindeer Games adds a bit of Christmas cheer to the beloved competition series, however, it follows a slightly different format than the show we have grown to know and love…

There will be no live feeds, because the contestants won’t be living in the house during the duration of Big Brother Reindeer Games. Instead, the contestants will compete in three challenges that will culminate in “Santa’s Showdown,” which determines which player will be eliminated, and all of said challenges are pre-filmed.

While nine houseguests will embark on the adventure of a lifetime for Big Brother: Reindeer Games, only four of said houseguests will compete in the highly-anticipated finale to vie for the $100,000 cash prize — naturally, the stakes are at an all-time high!

Legends like Jordan Lloyd, Derek Xiao, and Tiffany Mitchell will participate as “Santa’s Elves” on the inaugural season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games (replacing the role of the host of the beloved competition series, Julie Chen Moonves), however, the rest of the cast is listed below.

Britney Godwin — Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 14

Cameron Hardin — Big Brother 25

Cody Calafiore — Big Brother 16 and Big Brother 22: All-Stars

Danielle Reyes — Big Brother 3 and Big Brother 7: All-Stars

Frankie Grande — Big Brother 16 and Celebrity Big Brother UK

Josh Martinez — Big Brother 19

Nicole Franzel-Arroyo — Big Brother 16, Big Brother 18 and Big Brother 22: All-Stars

Taylor Hale — Big Brother 24

Xavier Prather — Big Brother 23

While nine of the best Big Brother houseguests to ever grace our television screens will return for Big Brother Reindeer Games, fans of the franchise have just one burning question — when and where can we watch the premiere?

Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Photo via CBS

Big Brother: Reindeer Games kicks off tonight (December 11) with a whopping two-hour episode, which will air from 9pm to 11pm ET/PT on CBS.

Given that the spin-off is a six-episode series, episode 2 will air on Tuesday (December 12) from 9pm to 10pm ET/PT, and episode 3 will air on Thursday (December 14) from 8pm to 9pm ET/PT. As one can assume, episodes 4, 5, and 6 will air the following Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, following the same times as the week before — you will not want to miss them!