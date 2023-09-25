When and where to stream the season 24 premiere of ‘The Voice’ tonight

Season 24 is sure to be one for the books!

Everyone’s favorite singing competition is back and better than ever tonight (Sept. 25), and it is sure to be a jam-packed premiere!

For those who are unfamiliar, The Voice consists of five components: the blind auditions, the battle rounds, the knockout rounds, live playoff rounds, and the live shows. During the blind audition stage, contestants are selected by a coach, battling against contestants from other teams all the way to the end. With steals, blocks, and saves, The Voice has tons of twists and turns that are sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats…

With a new and improved panel of judges (consisting of Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and first-time judge Reba McEntire), season 24 will make history as the first season of the beloved competition series to not have any judges from its inaugural season — how wild is that?

To the delight of fans everywhere, the OG host of The Voice, Carson Daly, will be maintaining his role this fall.

Aside from this monumental change, season 24 is sure to have plenty of other history-making moments, and we simply cannot wait to watch them unfold.

With the premiere episode tonight, we got you covered with when and where to stream it — keep scrolling to find out for yourself.

When is the season 24 premiere of The Voice and where can I watch it?

Tonight, The Voice will air at 8pm ET/PT on NBC. After tonight’s premiere, the show will air every Monday and Tuesday evening at the same time, so be sure to mark your calendars.

If you can’t catch new episodes at this time, you can stream episodes from season 24 the next day on Peacock, at whatever time you please. A Peacock Premium subscription is available for $5.99 a month.

If you don’t have cable but want to watch The Voice live, you can use streaming services like Hulu Plus, Live TV, DIRECTV Stream, FuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV — there are plenty of ways to watch the hit competition show!