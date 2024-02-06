Arguably the best competition show of the 21st century is back and better than ever!

With Survivor 46 premiereing on CBS on February 28, fans of the franchise have dozens and dozens of questions leading up to this extremely exciting day, such as who the cast is, when the season was filmed, where the season was filmed, and beyond.

Fortunately, we got you covered, answering all of your frequently asked questions and queries. Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Survivor 46 prior to the premiere…

When and where was Survivor 46 filmed?

According to the calendar at True Dork Times, filming for Survivor 46 ran from May 21 to June 15, beginning just 10 days after Dee Valladares secured the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar check at the end of Survivor 45.

As far as the filming location goes, ever since Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X filmed in Fiji back in 2016, the beloved competition series has never left, despite traveling all across the world — from China to Brazil to Africa and beyond — for its first 16 years on television. Because of this, Survivor 46 was also filmed in Fiji, somewhere that host Jeff Probst has said the show will not be parting ways from anytime soon.

Nonetheless, with the cast finally being announced yesterday (February 5) via Entertainment Weekly, who will manage to outwit, outplay, and outlast their fellow castaways, ultimately being crowned the winner of Survivor 46? To find out for yourself, catch the premiere on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time.

With a cast that is truly a 10 out of 10, Survivor 46 will definitely be one for the books!