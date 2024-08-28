When and where will ‘Chimp Crazy’ episode 3 be released?

The vocation of an exotic animal trader is a source of great fascination and often devastating consequences. It’s no surprise, then, that so too is the subject matter for Max’s documentary series, Chimp Crazy.

Recommended Videos

After the success of the Joe Exotic series, filmmaker Eric Goode has come back with a story just as bizarre. Tonia Haddix is one of these exotic animal handlers who gave up her career as a nurse to raise chimpanzees as pets. Anyone who has seen Nope can tell you that this isn’t the safest of pursuits. Nevertheless, in Chimp Crazy Haddix fixates on a chimp named Tonka, who she treats like a child.

“I would give anything I had, possession-wise, up for that child. I would give my life for him, and that’s exactly what I did, to be honest,” Haddix says in the documentary. The former nurse received backlash from animal rights groups such as PETA for keeping Tonka as a household pet. The documentary spans four episodes, two of which have already aired.

When will episode 3 of Chimp Crazy be released?

Episode 3, entitled “Head Shot” will air on Sunday, Sept. 1 on Max.

The HBO series will cover Haddix’s treatment of these wild animals and the lengths she goes to keep them at her residence. Tonka is not the only chimp Haddix has in her possession. The series shows that she raises several other chimps at her estate, as well. Tonka was of particular interest because he is not just any chimp; he was a Hollywood-trained animal who worked with the likes of Alan Cumming, who will also be featured in the series. Fans should tune into all the twists and turns the captivating series has to offer only on Max.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy