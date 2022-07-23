When could ‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 4 release on Netflix? The new clip, time jump, and more

The Dragon Prince is one of Netflix’s most successful shows. And, since the third season ended, fans have been desperate for the continuation of the epic story. And now, a new clip shown at San Diego Comic-Con gives fans a fascinating hint at what’s to come. But when will the next instalment land on Netflix, and what does the clip tell us about season 4?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is The Dragon Prince about?

Produced by Wonderstorm and animated by Bardel Entertainment, The Dragon Prince was created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. The series is set on the fantasy continent of Xadia, and in this world, magic is commonplace. Magicians draw their power from six core natural sources. Those being the Sun, the Moon, the Stars, the Earth, the Sky, and the Ocean. However, humans, unable to use this magic, started using dark magic, which caused chaos to erupt, setting off years of political turmoil. This causes Prince Callum, Prince Ezran, and Rayla to embark on a massive quest that changes their lives and the world.

What do we see in the new clip from The Dragon Prince?

The new clip presented at San Diego Comic-Con is the opening scene of season 4 and picks up where part of the season 3 finale left off. Set just after Claudia revives her father Viren, it sees the pair talking about the situation they now find themselves in and the strange cocoon that is now throbbing on their ceiling, apparently holding the mysterious Aaravos, a fallen Startouch Elf. The clip ends with Callum being called to the throne room to participate in the King’s council. This clip also confirms that season 4 will have a an alternate title, with the new title card calling the show The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos.

What is The Dragon Prince‘s time skip?

The above clip also confirms that this season of The Dragon Prince will start with a time skip. Claudia says she’s been trying to revive her father for over two years, giving viewers a solid idea of how much time has passed. On top of this, Callum has a slightly new haircut, thus showing his change both physically and personally and also showing that all of the cast will have aged up a little.

When will The Dragon Prince Season 4 land on Netflix?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for season 4 of The Dragon Prince. However, during the panel, it was confirmed that the show would be landing on Netflix in November.

Many believe the show will launch around November 20th, as season 3 landed on November 22nd, 2019. However, this is pure speculation, and before season 3, the show launched new seasons in random months, so there isn’t a tradition to follow. But, based on how polished the Comic-Con content seemed and how the season was discussed, mid-to-late November feels like a solid estimate.