When did ‘Arcane’ release?

If it feels like it's been years since we first feasted our eyes on this masterpiece, but that's because it has been.

Good things come to those who wait, so by that logic, the best things must come to those who wait especially long, and given recent reports that the second season of Arcane won’t be dropping on Netflix until late next year, that science is looking solid.

Indeed, to say that Arcane is one of the best things to ever happen for video game adaptations, animation, Netflix, and television as a whole is a bit tricky to disagree with; from its inch-perfect characterization and relationships, to the meticulous animation style, to the seemingly effortless way in which the world of League of Legends was brought to life over the course of its nine episodes, there’s almost too much to love about Arcane.

And since we still have a long way to go before we can continue catching up on the various exploits that permeate Piltover and Zaun alike, what’s the harm in casting our gaze in the other direction to see how far we’ve come?

When did Netflix first release Arcane?

Arcane/Netflix

Arcane debuted to the world on Nov. 6, 2021 in the form of its first three episodes, which together made up the show’s first act. This was followed by a second batch of three episodes on Nov. 13 of the same year before the show stuck that explosive landing with a third and final trio of first-season episodes on Nov. 20, and fans’ mouths have been watering for more ever since.

The first season of Arcane is available to stream in full exclusively on Netflix. The second season is still in development at the time of writing.