When did ‘Breaking Bad’ come out originally?

Highly regarded as one of the greatest television shows of all time, it certainly isn’t a huge surprise to once again witness Breaking Bad hypnotizing television fans all around the nation and creeping back into public headlines. Centering around an engaging narrative which focused on high-school-teacher-turned-drug-kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston), the ever-popular series transcended the realm of television and introduced a variety of unforgettable characters and pulse-pounding moments throughout its five seasons.

Even years later, Vince Gilligan’s crime-drama masterpiece continues to carry a strong following of thrill-seeking viewers which have remained involved in the narrative every step of the way. Of course, that familiar narrative was carried out in Better Call Saul and El Camino — both of which are considered favored pieces of media. And with a recent homemade “teaser trailer” hinting at what could happen if Breaking Bad 2 were brought to fruition, tons of interest is now surrounding the captivating series.

When did Breaking Bad originally release?

Image via AMC

The first season of Breaking Bad initially premiered all the way back in January 2008, with the show’s first season quietly debuting and not really gathering much of an audience. From there, the low-key brilliance of the show was spotted and a few more seasons premiered before the series hit its absolute peak during the fifth and final season. However, it’s worth noting that Breaking Bad was beginning to gain traction in the middle of the fourth season — especially due to that mind-blowing season finale where Gus Fring is killed.

As previously mentioned, the success of the series eventually resulted in 5 seasons in total, with the show’s groundbreaking final season being split into two parts, with the final half being released in September 2013. Considering the aforementioned finale, titled “Felina,” was originally watched by over 10 million U.S. viewers, it hardly comes as a major surprise that the topic of Breaking Bad is still sitting right at the surface.

As of now, it’s unclear whether Breaking Bad 2 will ever actually happen, but die-hards certainly wouldn’t be opposed to the idea.