Is ‘Breaking Bad 2’ happening? It’s ‘official trailer,’ explained

“No, it isn’t.” Man, some assignments are easier than others.

It’d be hard to give a full breakdown of the reasons why Breaking Bad won’t be coming back without getting into spoilers. Needless to say, a sequel series would take some doing, what with how <redacted> would have to turn out to be fine and you’d need to bring Walter White <redacted> from the dead.

Plus, you know. The series has already continued on. In 2019, El Camino gave viewers one more hit of Jesse Pinkman, and Better Call Saul managed the impossible by sticking the landing during its series finale despite being a prequel, even offering a few looks into the shared universe’s future.

But Heisenberg’s journey is pretty definitively at an end, from both a Joseph Campbell monomythic perspective and a physiological one. Even Vince Gilligan and Bryan Cranston would have a hard time pulling compelling plot points out of the adventures of Albuquerque’s most entrepreneurial machine gun victim, short of a Walking Dead crossover or the eleventh-hour intervention of OCP’s cyborg program.

Still, it doesn’t cost anything to dream, even if it does cost a decent amount to license Adobe Premier, and fans of the series have been putting together concept trailers for a Breaking Bad return pretty much since the minute that the series properly ended.

Recently, the folks over at the Chubs YouTube channel made a super compelling fan video advertising a purported follow-up — one where Hank explodes up out of his shallow grave like the ghost of Kojak, and where Walter White sure looks a lot like Bryan Cranston’s character from the Showtime series Your Honor. The video averaged over a million views a day in its first four days on the platform, so clearly they did something right.

What they didn’t do was make Breaking Bad 2. Because nobody did. Because it’s not happening. Sorry. At least they can never take that Always Sunny episode away from us.