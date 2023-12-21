When do new episodes of ‘Percy Jackson’ come out? The ‘Percy Jackson’ release schedule, explained

Its not always a good thing when Hollywood announces a full remake of an old property.

Some of those properties are just fine, thank you very much, so why don’t you leave Lord of the Rings well enough alone. Others, however, could really use an injection of fresh energy to modernize, shape, and improve their stories. Then there are the ones that simply fell flat the first time around, but boasted too much potential to ditch completely.

Its the latter that Percy Jackson and the Olympians falls into, edging in just over a decade after its predecessor flopped, and offering a second — and hopefully much improved — chance for the beloved fantasy story. The series is only a few episodes in thus far, but it seems to be accomplishing just that. Its already earning sky-high reviews from critics and audiences alike, and its new horde of fans eagerly await the remainder of season 1.

When does episode 3 come out?

The first and second episodes of Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson and the Olympians arrived on the streamer on Dec. 19, dazzling viewers and quickly surpassing its lackluster predecessors. The series is refreshingly faithful to the books it’s based around, and a genuine respect for Riordan’s work bleeds through its lovingly crafted early episodes.

Fans are hoping for more of the same as the rest of the season drops, and they don’t have long to wait. Episode 3 of the series — which brings it close to the halfway point, at only eight episodes — is slated to arrive on Disney Plus on Dec. 26, one day after the Christmas holiday.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians release schedule

Photo via Disney Plus

The remainder of the season will follow through the start of the new year, dropping weekly throughout January. Episode 4 is expected to arrive on Jan. 2, likewise right after the holiday, followed by episode 5 on Jan. 9. Episode 6 is slated for a Jan. 16 arrival (just in time for my mom’s big day), episode 7 follows a week later on Jan. 23, and the final episode is slated to ring out the month on Jan. 30.

Tuesdays are about to get far more exciting. The mid-week drop of the remainder of Percy Jackson and the Olympians‘ first season will see our Tuesdays carry a bit more weight — at least, until the end of January. The remainder of 2024 will have to find something else to keep us going (looking at you, Deadpool), but for the near future Percy Jackson is more than enough.