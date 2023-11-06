When do ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ episodes release?

A new viral sensation is threatening to topple the likes of Rick and Morty, and The Amazing Digital Circus is just getting started.

The YouTube favorite has only been accessible for a few weeks now, but its pilot episode has already earned more than 73 million views from the obsessed online masses. People are selecting their favorite characters, theorizing about the strange digital world our heroes find themselves trapped in, and loudly demanding more episodes. For now, we’ve only got the one, but the show’s popularity all but guarantees that more is yet to come.

When do new episodes of The Amazing Digital Circus release?

Only one episode of The Amazing Digital Circus exists so far, but one is more than enough to get the show’s new fanbase hooked. The series pilot arrived on YouTube on Oct. 13, 2023, and within less than a month it was flirting with 100 million views. New fans are absolutely sprinting to the zany animated offering, and sharing their high hopes that it will earn a full season.

In the video’s caption over on YouTube, its creator, Gooseworx, and production company Glitch note that they’re aiming for a full season. Their website is linked to the video, along with their products page, which features a range of merchandise fans can buy up to rep their favorite characters — and, more importantly, to help secure the show enough funding to proceed. If enough merchandise sells, and enough people get on the Amazing Digital Circus train, a full season is all but fait accompli.

But, as for the actual question at hand — when do fresh episodes of The Amazing Digital Circus go up — we don’t really have an answer. If the show is successful in cinching the green light for its first full season, we may get more information about release schedules. For now, however, we have little more than a pilot and a dream to hang our hopes on. The show is absolutely popular enough to earn a full season, that much isn’t a question, but how fast that will happen, and when new episodes will arrive, are still up in the air.