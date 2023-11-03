How tall is Jax in ‘The Amazing Digital Circus?’

A new internet sensation has the world wide web firmly in its grasp. There’s painfully little of The Amazing Digital Circus to enjoy so far, but that’s not stopping the exponential growth of its fanbase.

The animated indie series dropped its pilot on YouTube in mid-October, and within weeks had enticed more than 61.6 million people to watch. Its comment section is overflowing with praise, and demands for a full season. That’s exactly what creator Gooseworx and animation studio Glitch are are aiming for, and — if the pilot’s popularity is any indication — its only a matter of time before they achieve that goal.

That mega-popular first episode introduces viewers to six strangers who, with no memory of how they got there, have found themselves trapped in a strange virtual world. Most of them — excluding the newest member, Pomni — have been there for years, trapped with no clear way out.

Each of the title characters are humans trapped in odd, digitized toy bodies. Pomni’s jester-eque get up is one of the tamer looks, and genuinely seems more manageable than some of her peers. She joins Zooble, a mass of jumbled shapes, Kinger, a chess piece in a kingly robe, Gangle, a twining ribbon with a mask for a head, Ragatha, a doll, and Jax, a gangly, bi-pedal rabbit with a wry sense of humor.

Jax became an instant standout among viewers, thanks to his apathetic demeanor and dry delivery. That unwavering smile probably helps too, as does the brilliant vocal work from voice actor Michael Kovach. People are so impressed by the character, in fact, that they’re digging up any minute detail they can about the Bugs Bunny-esque character.

How tall is The Amazing Digital Circus‘s Jax?

Image via GLITCH/YouTube

Its rare that a brand-new series — let alone one with only a single episode — captures the attention of such a large portion of the internet, but The Amazing Digital Circus managed to do so almost immediately. The series is a viral sensation, and its fans are already picking favorites from its lineup of mentally unwell characters.

Jax is an easy favorite for all the rebellious, sarcastic masses out there, as he towers over his peers and pranks them with little concern for their emotional state. The wry character stands a full 6’5″ tall, several feet above the majority of his fellow prisoners, and is featured heavily across Glitch Production’s merchandise for the series. That wry smile litters many of the products offered up in the official Amazing Digital Circus store, where fans can buy up products to support the team — and maybe earn the show a full season.