Is there an ‘Amazing Digital Circus’ episode 2 release date?

The Amazing Digital Circus wasted no time in becoming an online sensation, and it only needed one episode to do it.

The YouTube series has yet to earn a full season, but creater Gooseworx and production company Glitch have been clear in their intent to expand its hugely popular debut episode into a full series. The pilot, which released to YouTube on Oct. 13, 2023, racked up nearly 243 million views in three months, and prompted a surge of supporters to step up and demand a season 2. Those calls for a continuation haven’t slowed down one bit in the months that have passed since episode 1 hit the web, and fans are starting to get impatient.

Do we know when episode 2 of The Amazing Digital Circus will release?

It takes a lot of effort to pull off a mind-bending show like The Amazing Digital Circus, so its not overly surprising that Gooseworx and Glitch have yet to put out further episodes. They are looking to get the show picked up, allowing them to dig into a full, uninhibited first season, but when and if that will happen is still up in the air.

In the meantime, fans are busy theorizing about when episode 2 may come. We know the people behind the show intend for more episodes to arrive eventually, but with the extra effort that goes into making a self-funded project, it might take some time.

Many of the show’s fans expect that episode 2 will arrive, at the earliest, between January and February of 2024. With no updates on a followup episode out yet, however, that timeline is likely a bit generous. It’s more likely that we’ll be seeing episode 2 between February and April, close to six months after episode 1 hit YouTube.

That’s unless fresh funding comes in and allows the team to speed up the process. If that were to happen we’d likely see episode 2 arrive much quicker, but that has yet to happen. Until it does, we’re likely to face large gaps between episodes, but with the popularity of the show it’s all but guaranteed to continue. We just can’t expect big studio speed out of a bare-bones team. Patience is the name of the game when it comes to The Amazing Digital Circus, but don’t worry — the creative show is already well worth the wait.