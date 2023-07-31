When does ‘Big Brother’ air?

Two warring strikes and several major delays are throwing the future of many television shows, films, and creative projects into question, and putting extra weight on the world of reality television.

A world ruled by the likes of Big Brother, which is heading into its 25th season this month. Nearly two and a half decades into its tenure on CBS, the mega-popular reality program is as sought-after as ever, and its likely to fill an ever-necessary gap in entertainment as more delays hit upcoming releases. The show’s impending season is already high on reality fans’ lists, as they seek out fresh drama to fill their summer days, and it’s all but guaranteed to deliver.

Big Brother air time

Nearly every reality television format under the sun has been attempted at this point, from classic, intriguing approaches like that presented by Big Brother to the more niche stylings offered up by shows like Sexy Beasts and Dating Naked. All of them tend to rely on one constant, however: The undeniable appeal of human drama.

And boy is there drama in Big Brother. The show’s format allows for ceaseless entertainment, as it cuts its HouseGuests off from contact with the outside world and then watches their every move. It doesn’t sound like the most entertaining show on the market, when you look at it as little more than a live-feed of people trying to sabotage one another, but something about Big Brother just works.

As such, people are lining up to set their sights on the series. It certainly offers up plenty of distraction, with the show’s 24/7 live feed, which allows viewers to check in on the guests at any and every point during the day, but it’s the typically aired episodes that pull in the most viewers. These traditionally air on CBS each Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, but a mid-season shake-up will the latter half of season 25 — starting in September — make the shift to a Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday schedule.

Fans can catch fresh episodes of Big Brother at 8pm Eastern Time, thrice weekly, and — if that’s not enough to scratch that reality itch — check in on the HouseGuests at any point via the 24/7 feed, which lives on the official CBS website. Season 25 officially debuts on Aug. 2, 2023.