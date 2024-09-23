When does ‘Chicago Med’ return?

Just when it seems like every conceivable medical-emergency plotline on a hospital drama has already been used, Chicago Med comes back and reminds fans that there is still so much that can go wrong, both medically and drama-wise. Of course, when the main characters are messing up at work or dealing with too many personal problems to count, viewers can’t get enough. That’s why everyone wants to know the Chicago Med season 10 premiere date.

Recommended Videos

Since 2015, fans of the popular Chicago shows have tuned into the spinoff that takes place at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. While a lot of things have changed in the world in the past decade, this NBC drama is still delivering everything fans could hope for! So, let’s find out when Chicago Med is back on TV.

When will the Chicago Med season 10 premiere air?

Photo via NBC

According to NBC.com, the first episode of Chicago Med season 10 will air on Wednesday, Sept. 25th, 2024. Make sure you’re not doing anything else at 8PM EST/ 7PM CST, because you need to dive right into the latest drama. And, as a bonus, fans of Chicago-set dramedy The Bear won’t want to miss more storylines featuring the brilliant Oliver Platt, who plays psychiatrist Daniel Charles.

Fall means two things: my A/C shuts off and my apartment stays as hot as it did during the summer months… and the talented actors on Chicago Med are back! Luckily, fans don’t have to wait until the winter to catch up with these dedicated doctors and their chaotic personal lives. While many dramas returned in Spring 2024 rather than Fall 2023 season, because of the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes, everyone’s favorite juicy series are back on their traditional schedule.

Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) is one of the most prominent characters on Chicago Med with some of the most memorable plotlines, and there are a lot of loose threads to tie up in the season 10 premiere. There’s his romance with Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), which has fans in an ongoing tizzy of shipping expectations. There’s also his crisis with Pawel Wapniarski (Kristof Konrad), who is now in the hospital, and who has alleged that Ripley injured him. While Mitchell couldn’t share too much with TV Insider about what Ripley will get up to in the new episodes, he did let slip one compelling and mysterious tidbit. Mitchell explained, “There will be things away from the hospital, but probably not in the places that he would want to be.”

Photo via NBC

Schram told Us Weekly that Pawel’s condition “caused a rift between Hannah and Ripley.” This isn’t what anyone wants to hear, given how long it took them to kiss!

The best season premieres give fans what they want, which is usually romance and action, but it’s also a big fan-service treat when a beloved actor gets cast in a new role. There are two exciting new cast members in Chicago Med season 10: Darren Barnet and Sarah Ramos. Barnet stole everyone’s hearts on Never Have I Ever, and his character is named Dr. John Frost. Ramos, who played smart Haddie on Parenthood and also an Ever employee named Jessica on The Bear, is portraying a new character named Dr. Cailtin Lenox. While no one knows exactly what they’re going to get up to, chances are they’ll have intense and fascinating lives.

While season 9 of the NBC drama had 13 episodes, Chicago Med season 10 is going to have 22, according to TV Line. So, after watching on Sept. 25th, fans will have a nice long season waiting for them.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy