When does ‘Fargo’ season 5 come out?

We finally have a confirmed release date for the fifth season of Noah Hawley’s hit crime anthology series, Fargo.

Based on the Coen Brothers movie of the same name, the FX TV series has almost surpassed the 1996 classic in terms of universal acclaim from fans. It feels like the wait has been getting longer and longer between each season, with the latest gap being one of the longest. It’s been 3 years since season 4 and it looks like we’ve still got a bit of a wait yet.

How long do we have to wait?

Hawley has thrown fans a bone though, by confirming the date we can expect to see the new season as well as a few first-look pictures showing us the new characters. According to IndieWire, the show will premiere Nov. 21 at 10pm on FX ET/PT and it will be available via Hulu the next day.

As with all previous installments, the new season will introduce an entirely new cast of characters with a new plot. As usual, there are some pretty big names on board including Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple, Mad Men actor Jon Hamm and Stranger Things star, Joe Keery. We’ll also be returning to Minnesota which has been the setting for pretty much every version of Fargo bar season four.

What’s the plot?

The plot will follow Temple’s character, Dorothy, who is on the run from the law. Why she’s on the run, we’re not sure yet, but Roy Tillman (Hamm) and his son (Keery) are after her. Dorothy’s family is in the dark about her criminal actions, whatever they may be. Sounds like your typical setup for a quality season of Fargo if you ask me.

Anyway, the new season’s cast adds to the ever-growing list of stars who have provided their acting services to help make the show the award-winning phenomenon it is. Past actors include Billy Bob Thornton, Chris Rock, Ewan McGregor, Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, and countless more.

Is this the final season?

The show has consistently been a treat to watch so far and the fifth installment doesn’t look set to break that trend yet. However, there is a possibility that this could be the final season as Hawley hinted that he’s toyed with the idea of ending it. Whilst it would be a shame, we can’t expect him to just churn out new seasons of Fargo forever. He’s got other projects to worry about, like the upcoming Alien TV series.