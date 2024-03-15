She might be gone, but she will definitely never be forgotten...

With spin-offs like Chicago Med, Chicago Justice, and Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire is arguably the most successful network drama of our generation, running for 12 seasons with a total of 245 episodes — how impressive is that?

Because it has been on the air for such a long time, characters have come and gone from the American drama series as their contracts expired, with one of the most notable exits coming from Gabby Dawson, a paramedic on Ambulance 61 and the former candidate of Truck 81 (as well as the wife of Matthew Casey).

In an interview, the actress who plays Dawson, Monica Raymund, explained why she left Chicago Fire, admitting that she had completed her six-year contract and wanted to explore some brand new opportunities beyond the show:

“I mean, I’ve given six years of my life to that show and created a family there, so it was a bit like a dismemberment… When the season wrapped, [Showrunner Derek Haas] called me like, ‘So, you’re not really leaving,’ and I was like, ‘Derek, honey, I love you, but I’ve got to go.'”

Fans of Chicago Fire who might have skipped a season or two along the way might be unsure when exactly Raymund stepped away from the show, but fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see for yourself when Gabby Dawson leaves Chicago Fire once and for all…

When does Gabby Dawson leave Chicago Fire?

Photo via NBC

Dawson was a main character in seasons 1 through 6, but Dawson and Casey get divorced in season 6, as she is assigned to Puerto Rico to help aid those in need after a hurricane. Dawson went back to Chicago for a few appearances in seasons 7 and 8 — returning to pack up her belongings in season 7 and returning for a fundraiser in season 8 — however, she stepped away from the series entirely afterwards.

While Monica Raymund is off pursuing bigger and better things — notably starring as Jacqueline “Jackie” Quiñones in Hightown — fans can still watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on NBC, as well as the next day on Peacock.