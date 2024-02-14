When does Jess Edwards go home on ‘The Bachelor?’

When will her "smoochie poos" with Joey come to a close?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor. Scroll at your own risk…

Recommended Videos

After showing some controversial behavior on night one of The Bachelor — sharing a “smoochie poo” with Joey Graziadei and then proceeding to tell the whole house — Jess Edwards quickly became one of the most polarizing personalities on season 28 of the beloved competition series.

Despite the drama she might have caused on night one, it is clear that Jess and Joey have quite the connection nonetheless, coasting her way to the top ten, even after having little to no one-on-one time with the Pennsylvania native.

Because of the edit she has been getting on the show thus far — where she has been a bit of a pot-stirrer — fans of The Bachelor franchise assume that Jess will be getting the boot sooner than later, but when exactly is she eliminated?

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Image via ABC

Revealing at the end of episode 5 that the top ten women would be heading to Montreal, Canada in the episode to follow, eight hopefuls found themselves on the dreaded group date, despite wishing they had more one-on-one time with The Bachelor himself. These eight women were Daisy Kent, Jenn Tran, Katelyn DeBacker, Kelsey Anderson, Lea Cayanan, Lexi Young, Rachel Nance, and (of course) Jess Edwards.

According to Reality Steve, the group date consisted of “a scavenger hunt around Old Montreal, and playing hockey was one of the activities they did,” but unfortunately for the Tennessee native, “during the night portion of this group date, Joey eliminated Jess.” Because of this, fans of The Bachelor franchise were left with just one burning question: Why?

It looks like we will just have to wait and see…

While it might not be Jess Edwards, who will ultimately steal the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei at the end of The Bachelor season 28? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series Mondays on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu.

Who knows, perhaps Jess will make her return to Bachelor Nation on season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise!