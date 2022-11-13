Manifest season four, part one landed on Netflix Nov. 4 and answered a lot of questions while posing some new ones.

The series originally aired on NBC for three seasons. Then was canceled until Netflix swooped in and saved it. Season four, part one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger that will have fans salivating for more. The official date for part two hasn’t been announced yet, but following the clues they’ve left behind could point to when we could be expecting it.

This season, Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) is coping with the loss of his wife and his baby being kidnapped. The person behind both of these crimes is Angelina (Holly Taylor), a former family friend turned zealot willing to do untold harm against the Stone family. Ben’s sister, Michaela, is still following her callings, and one leads to a man who escaped from a laboratory facility in Shanghai, China. Ben’s son, Cal (Ty Doran), is now older due to touching the tail fin of Flight 828. Cal’s sister, Olive (Luna Blaise), is still without any callings of her own, but she’s instrumental in helping to see the big picture.

Death Dates in Manifest are important. A resurrected person will have their second death in the same amount of time that had passed between their original death and resurrection. If someone was dead for two days, that’s how long they would live during their second life.

Me opening Netflix and seeing “new episodes” under #Manifest 🥹✈️💙 pic.twitter.com/9hA5pPZWjq — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) November 4, 2022

It is possible to avoid these Death Dates. Zeke (Matt Long), who’s Michaela’s husband, experienced frostbite when his time was nearing its end because that’s how he died. After Cal fell into a freezing lake, Zeke sacrificed himself by saving him. By following his Callings and saving Cal, he was given a new life without a ticking clock.

With Ben out of commission from his fixation on finding baby Eden, Michaela takes the lead to save the passengers from the coming Death Date of June 2, 2024. Only this time, things are much worse. In season four, episode nine, “Rendezvous,” the team experiences a joint-Calling, and they learn that not only are the passengers in danger, but every person is expected to die on this date.

It’s very possible that June 2, 2023, could be the release of part two since the date holds such significance in-show. There’s also been precedent for it. The third and final season of Netflix’s sci-fi series, “Dark,” landed on June 27, which was the date of its apocalypse. Both shows involve the end of times with a heavy prevalence on exact dates, so Netflix could be trying to do this again. It also has the benefit of making the stakes seem more ominous.

Once Netflix reveals the official date for Manifest season four, part two, we’ll be sure to let you know.