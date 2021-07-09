When Does Pokémon Journeys Part 5 Release?

Fans of the resurgent Pokémon franchise don’t have to wait much longer for new episodes of the latest season.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series is the 8th part and 23rd season of the long-running Pokémon anime. It aired in Japan on Nov. 17, 2019 and has been released consistently since. In America, the series has been available since 2020 in bingeable, 12-episode batches regularly published on Netflix as parts one through four.

Now, after revisiting the Kanto, Gallar, and Alolan regions, Ash and Goh will continue their journey through series’ pasts into the anime’s 24th season with Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series.

Where is the crew going, and when can US fans catch their premiere? Here’s everything you need to know about Part 5.

When does Pokémon’s Part 5 premiere?

Netflix has announced that Journeys Part 5 will release Sept. 10, 2021. Though Master Journeys has already started airing in Japan, Netflix will continue releasing bundles of episodes after a hiatus this summer.

Master Journeys continues the arc that began in Journeys. This time, Ash, Goh, and Chloe are headed to Sinnoh, the iconic setting for 2007’s Pokémon Diamond Version and Pearl Version.

The announcement that series favorites Dawn and Piplup will return for a brief two episodes already drew old fans’ attention and attracted a new audience to the series. The duo last took to the screen nine years ago, during the anime’s Black and White arc.

While episodes featuring the two air in Japan later this month, US fans will have to wait a little longer for a Netflix dub.