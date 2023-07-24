Taylor Sheridan is leaving the cowboying way of life and focusing on spec ops with a new series that boasts both an intriguing storyline and a high-caliber crew of actors and actresses to round it all out. Special Ops: Lioness made a special television premiere alongside its streaming debut, and within the first few moments, audiences everywhere were already captivated.

Lioness has a soul all its own, built from pieces of the best in the business: writing, directing, acting, and more than that — it has heart. Starring Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, Laysla De Oliveira, and Michael Kelly — to name a few, the story is being told by some of the most prominent names in entertainment.

They’re coming together for a project about something bigger than themselves, something that touches on so many aspects of society, those hidden vs. those on display, and the way they so often intertwine without us knowing it. So just when does Lioness come out, when can you stream new episodes, and where can you keep up with what will undeniably be one of the most talked about shows this year?

When does Special Ops: Lioness come out?

Special Ops: Lioness‘ two-episode series premiere is now available for streaming, but those watching cable television Sunday evening could see the first episode make a memorable television debut.

Sundays belong to Yellowstone, and in the larger picture, they also belong to Sheridan. While the Yellowverse is ever-growing and expansive, Lioness takes us away from the Dutton family and the ranch they have given their all to protect, and instead explores a world with even more wickedness. The series is brutal; its first two episodes already have us fascinated; and it hinges on the power, relentlessness, and ferocity necessary to stand tall against everything that sets out to break you.

With a content warning for violence, we recommend canceling your after-work plans and watching Lioness tomorrow.

Where can I watch Special Ops: Lioness

Paramount Plus hosts the series, with one set to air for the next several weeks. As we shared above, a network premiere episode of Lioness aired on Sunday, July 23, but the rest of the series is set to be continued on the streaming platform.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, there is a free seven-day trial for new members before the price adjusts to 5.99 a month. For Sheridan shows alone, we think the subscription is worth it; and we have a feeling Lioness won’t be a series you want to miss a moment of.

How many episodes of Special Ops: Lioness are there?

Those who were quickly captivated by the series have eight episodes to look forward to in total, and the release dates line up with Sunday releases for the next six weeks. July 30 through Sept. 3 will see the release of each new episode, and they’re set to begin streaming at 12:01 each Sunday, so whether you’re a night owl or an early bird, the episodes will be ready for you quickly.

As we said above, you won’t want to miss a moment of this series for all the ways it captures your attention; it also pulls on your heartstrings. Sheridan is great at crafting characters that are easy to root for (and against) very quickly, and Lioness tests the boundaries of that very idea. These characters seem to be clearly on one side of the equation: the middle ground is coming; the grey area will soon arrive and make us question everything — and we can’t wait.