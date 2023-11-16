When does ‘Survivor 46’ begin airing and how long are the episodes?

With eight episodes down for Survivor 45, the game is well on its way, and after its finale, we’ll be looking toward the CBS flagship series’ 46th season. Luckily, Survivor 46 will premiere in only a few short months.

Season 45’s finale date has yet to be revealed, but it’ll likely take place in mid-December. And on Wednesday, February 28, Survivor 46 will take center stage as the reality competition show’s newest addition.

According to a report from Parade, season 46’s first and second episodes will each run for two hours — from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on the network. Then, Survivor 46 will drop to 90-minute weekly episodes until its finale, which will likely be another multi-hour special.

The announcement that season 46 will also feature lengthened episodes is welcomed news by the Survivor community. Because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and the production of scripted television going on a hiatus, Survivor 45 debuted with 90-minute episodes.

And after eight of them, it’s clear that the extra minutes have had a positive effect on the season.

The half-hour increase affords more time spent with the players and the game’s social and strategic dynamics, and we dread the possible day of Survivor returning to its 60-minute time slot. Although Survivor 45 has been a ratings juggernaut for CBS, it is unclear if they’ll continue the 90-minute episodes next fall when scripted television is presumably back in full swing.

Considering we’re in the new era of Survivor, season 46’s game will likely last 26 days while 18 castaways compete for $1 million. The reality TV titan used to maroon castaways for 39 days, but in Survivor 41, the game shrunk to 26, and it doesn’t appear that that’ll change anytime soon.

And like every iteration since season 33’s Millennials vs. Gen X, Survivor 46 was filmed in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands. It was likely shot in June 2023 right after Survivor 45 wrapped, according to Parade.

Season 46’s cast hasn’t been announced yet, and the hopefuls’ names probably won’t be shared by CBS until 2024. But, since it’s a reality show, spoilers are always floating around the interwebs. We recently shared a rumored cast list that was posted to Reddit, and you can check that out by tapping or clicking here.

Regardless, there are still several episodes remaining of Survivor 45. And as exciting as it is that a fresh crop of contestants will descend onto our television screens in February, season 45 continues to deliver in a big way.

Catch new episodes of Survivor 45 every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.