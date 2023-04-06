When does ‘The Bear’ season 2 release on Hulu?

It’s always nice when a new television series manages to take the world by storm not as a product of preconceived hype. It seems to happen less and less often nowadays, with only sequel, prequel, and highly-regarded adaptation projects ever garnering any sort of hype as they roll on.

Well, one such enigmatic standout which gained traction and popularity as it rolled on was FX’s The Bear, which ended up being a smash hit when it landed exclusively on Hulu. Thankfully, more episodes are coming much sooner than we perhaps may have expected – also a refreshing change from a whole lot of other series of the day which are increasingly going into production of two or more years between seasons.

In any case, here’s everything you need to know about when season two The Bear will finally be landing on Hulu.

Image via FX / Hulu

You can glean everything you need to know about when The Bear season two from the above teaser trailer. While FX and Hulu are yet to give eager audiences a concrete release date as of right now, we know that more episodes will be arriving in June.

