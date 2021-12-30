The Book of Boba Fett premiered on Disney Plus this week, delivering a welcome post-Christmas present for Star Wars fans everywhere. We’ve been waiting for this one, ever since The Mandalorian season two finale set up the resurrected bounty hunter (played by the prequel trilogy’s Temuera Morrison) taking over the Tatooine criminal underworld, with his loyal lieutenant Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) by his side. But now that episode one is here, let’s take a look at exactly where the spinoff series takes place in the Star Wars timeline.

First things first, to understand when Boba Fett takes place, we need to understand how the Star Wars timeline works. Events in the SW universe are dated based on when they occur in conjunction with the Battle of Yavin, aka the destruction of the Death Star in A New Hope, which is officially dated as 0 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin). As per this system, The Book of Boba Fett is set in the year 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin). That places it concurrently with The Mandalorian and five years after the Empire fell in Return of the Jedi (4 ABY).

In addition to its present-day storyline, the show also includes flashbacks to how Fett survived his encounter with the beast of the Sarlaac pit, which must take place in 4 ABY, shortly after the events of Return. Those wishing for more of Wen’s Fennec Shand may wish to check out The Bad Batch animated series, in which she has a recurring role, that’s set sometime between Revenge of the Sith (19 BBY) and ANH (0 BBY).

What’s more, remember that Boba Fett is unfolding in the wake of Luke Skywalker taking Grogu with him in order to train him as a Jedi, so that’s all going on someplace else in the galaxy at this same time. The opportunity exists for not just Din Djarin to cameo, but also Luke and The Child. Not to mention that Han Solo, Leia, Lando, and all your other original trilogy favorites are still active at this stage.

The premiere of The Book of Boba Fett is streaming now on Disney Plus. The seven-episode miniseries continues with new episodes released on Wednesdays.