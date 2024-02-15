When does ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 4 release on Netflix and is this the final season?

It seems that every popular Netflix show is coming to an end soon.

The Umbrella Academy officially returns for its fourth season this year, as confirmed by Netflix today. On the fifth anniversary of the fantasy comic book show’s debut, the streaming service released a number of character-based posters teasing the upcoming series.

Each poster shows the respective character in their earlier forms, such as the Umbrella Academy children in their uniforms, behind their character’s new look for the upcoming season. The posters imitate the famous “March of Progress/Evolution of Man” artwork by Rudolph Zallinger.

Final Season August 8

The Umbrella Academy, since its inception, has always been one of Netflix’s most popular properties earning 45 million viewers in its first month of release back in 2019. After an extended leave of absence due to the recent writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023, the series is back after much anticipation from fans.

With Netflix teasing a new look for each character in comparison to the early episodes, fans will be keen to see what changes are being hinted at, especially with the individual character posters featuring emojis teasing some plotlines, such as the baby bottle for Lila.

With all this major change being alluded to, viewers will be keen to know when they can watch the latest installment of the series — and if this will be the final outing for the school of misfit superheroes.

When does The Umbrella Academy season 4 release on Netflix?

The fourth season of The Umbrella Academy will be released worldwide on Netflix on August 8th, 2024. The streaming service typically releases new material at 12 a.m. Pacific Time (PT).

As is often the case, judging by Umbrella Academy seasons 1-3, the episodes will be released all at once. So far, Netflix has made no announcement regarding plans to release episodes in two parts, as they recently have with the final season of The Crown.

According to a Deadline report in 2022, season 4 will consist of six episodes, which is far shorter than the typical ten-season length The Umbrella Academy is accustomed to.

Is season 4 of The Umbrella Academy the final season of the show?

As stated in the new promotional posters for The Umbrella Academy season 4, the latest season will unfortunately be the last. The show has not been canceled, as the series is one of Netflix’s most popular titles, and is ending on its own terms.

Hello: February 15, 2019

Goodbye: August 8, 2024



Happy 5 years to The Umbrella Academy. The final season is on its way

As early as the production of season 3 back in 2022, it was decided that a fourth season would most likely be the last. “I have four seasons of story in my head. I know where I want to go. I know where I want to end,” Executive producer and showrunner Steve Blackman told The Wrap at the time.