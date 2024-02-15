When did season 1 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ come out on Netflix?

Four seasons of The Umbrella Academy may not seem like enough, but its what we’re getting. Many of the show’s fans would likely welcome another handful of seasons — despite a recent dip in quality — but Netflix has decided to conclude the show’s run following the upcoming fourth season.

Its probably a good decision, considering that the show has already surpassed the storyline contained within the comics, and the farther it gets from the source material, the weaker the story becomes. Hopes are high that season 4 sees an improvement on the rather disappointing season 3, but its hard to say if the team behind the series learned any lessons from their failures so far.

Regardless, season 4 will be an event, if only because its the end. The closing chapter of the wild story is set to debut in August, more than five years after it first made its way to the small screen.

How long ago did The Umbrella Academy debut?

Many people heard of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s The Umbrella Academy for the first time when Netflix announced its adaptation, but they soon discovered a deep love for the wacky story. Following a set of seven highly unique children, collected and raised by an indifferent billionaire, the series is a wry twist on the superhero genre, and through its first few seasons it maintained a passionate fanbase.

Some of that fanbase fell off in season 3, as the Netflix writers departed from established storylines and worked to pave their own, but it still sported the strange and spectacular characters we’ve come to love. Fans are hopeful that season 4 will return to the show’s roots, and build its action, humor, and heart off the same characters and relationships that made season 1 so strong when it debuted more than five years ago, in February of 2019

The very first season of The Umbrella Academy arrived on Netflix on Feb. 15, 2019. It feels like a decade ago, one pandemic, an attempted insurrection, and yet another presidential election in, but it was honestly just a few years ago. Still, more than a half-decade after filming the first season, the cast has changed a lot. They’ll be showing off exactly how much in the show’s final episodes, which will release on Aug. 8, 2024.