When does ‘Upload’ season 3 come out?

Robbie Amell’s Nathan is back in the third season of Upload, the Amazon Prime Video sci-fi comedy that has made audiences think as much as laugh.

Upload centers on the relationship between Nathan, a freshly digitized consciousness whose host body died, and Andy Allo’s Nora, the living customer service representative who is meant to guide him through the computer-constructed afterlife for the very wealthy that he selected before his death.

With The Office and King of the Hill producer Greg Daniels at the helm, along with producer and star Owen Daniels (Greg’s son) as the A.I. Guy, it’s no wonder audiences flocked to the series enough for Upload to get a third-season renewal. But just when can you watch it?

When can I watch Upload Season 3?

𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠. . . new images of #UploadTV season 3. weekly episodes premiere October 20 on @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/cRBclVn72o — Upload (@UploadOnPrime) August 21, 2023

Luckily, the wait won’t stretch long because Prime Video announced an Oct. 20 debut for Upload Season 3, according to Deadline. However, don’t expect a weekend-long binge-fest of streaming content to become available right then and there because only two episodes at a time will drop on the platform each week.

We will also be treated to Allegra Edwards’ Ingrid, Zainaid Johnson’s Aleesha, Andrea Rosen’s Lucy, Jeanie Mason’s Karina, and Kevin Bigley’s Luke in the story to thwart a conspiracy in the digital setting of a seemingly utopian heaven set in virtual reality known as Lakeview.

However, It isn’t quite a paradise as the upcoming season centers on Nathan and Nora teaming up to battle an evil corporation threatening the globe as the class disparity within Lakeview itself becomes more apparent.