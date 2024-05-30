6666 ranch
Category:
TV

When does ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘6666’ come out?

The fresh series is set at an iconic Texas ranch.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 30, 2024 12:39 pm

Five separate spin-offs ensure that, despite the impending conclusion of the original series, the Yellowstone story will live on.

Recommended Videos

Several of those spin-offs, including the award-winning 1883, have already come to an end, but they’re set to be replaced by 6666, a series set to utilize Texas’ iconic Four Sixes Ranch. The incoming show is just one of many — Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan was recently tapped to add several new stories to the growing lineup — but it’s among the most highly-anticipated, in no small part thanks to its historic filming location.

6666 joins a lineup of starkly popular Western dramas nestled under the Yellowstone umbrella, which leaves the series to debut with a built-in fanbase. With a new location, plenty of new faces joining longtime fan favorites, and a fresh direction, viewers are hoping to find yet another Western obsession in 6666.

The ranch itself is already a huge draw. It remained in the hands of a single family — the Burnett family — for generations, ahead of its sale to a group backed by Sheridan. Ahead of that sale, which was preceded by the death of the original Burnett’s great-granddaughter, it hadn’t changed hands in more than 150 years.

The ranch itself is absolutely massive, which opens up plenty of opportunities when it comes to filming. All on its own, the Four Sixes Ranch is 266,000 acres, larger than the entire city of San Antonio and, according to Parade, twice the size of Chicago. That provides the opportunity for permanent set pieces, multiple scenes to be filmed at once, and for the crew behind 6666 to really stretch out as they create the next Yellowstone success story.

The 6666 release date

Just when that success story will land on the Paramount Network is still up in the air, but hopeful projections hint toward an impending release. The series has been in development since 2022, but with the lingering effects of COVID paired alongside two major Hollywood strikes, its seen some major delays. That could push its debut back much further than fans were hoping for, but we should still see the fresh series on our screens within a few months.

The second half of Yellowstone‘s fifth and final season is set to land on television screens on Nov. 10, 2024, and most people don’t expect 6666 to release ahead of the main series’ conclusion. It may arrive as the final season is airing, however, which could see 6666 debut before 2024 comes to a close. Should the Yellowstone universe choose not to compete with its flagship series, however, viewers likely won’t set sights on 6666 until early 2025.

