When is Ayo Edebiri hosting ‘SNL?’

From 'The Bear' to one of the most iconic comedy sketch programs of all time.

From garnering massive support from the entire country of Ireland to endlessly slaying her role in FX’s The Bear, actress Ayo Edebiri is quickly becoming one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood. And if an abundance of previous success wasn’t enough, the Boston native is now set to host SNL.

SNL, of course, serves as the ever-popular acronym for improv extravaganza Saturday Night Live, which has remained a long-standing comedy tradition on NBC since the ‘70s. Throughout its duration, a colossal plethora of celebrities, artists, athletes, and even politicians have hosted the sketch series.

More often than not, the most popular figures in mainstream media at that particular time were selected to host, and Edebiri is certainly one of the most sought-after actresses right now. If you’re busy at any point in the next few weekends, be sure to politely fit Edebiri’s first hosting gig in your schedule — it’s going to be a moment that you won’t want to miss.

So, when is Edebiri hosting SNL?

Ayo Edebiri will host SNL next week. pic.twitter.com/PYHmLGlh1B — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 24, 2024

For those intent on following Edebiri’s career as her accomplishments and opportunities only increase from this point, the 28-year-old actress is set to star as the host of SNL on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. And, to make matters all the more better, the actress’ hosting duties will simultaneously be joined by pop superstar Jennifer Lopez, who is scheduled to serve as the episode’s special musical guest.

Hosting the sketch comedy series is surely an impressive accomplishment this early in Edebiri’s career, but it’s certainly safe to say that this is only the first of many accolades that she will achieve as she continues to climb the ladder of mainstream triumph.

After all, we know the whole nation of Ireland will be tuning in.