Is Ayo Edebiri Irish? The memes, explained

We’ve all heard that faithful phrase that embraces the ever-present luck of the Irish, and one could argue that specific phrase is proving to be true for top-notch actors who have found recent award season success such as Cillian Murphy and Colin Farrell. But another favored “Irish” actor has received similar triumph — and that would be Ayo Edebiri.

For her exemplary work on FX’s The Bear, the up-and-coming talent has already secured a Golden Globe, Emmy, and Critics Choice award, and is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after young actresses in the industry today. Amidst her ever-growing fame and success, Edebiri has carried the support of Ireland with her along the way — even recently thanking the entire country in an acceptance speech.

Aside from thanking the country of Ireland, the 28-year-old actress has given numerous shoutouts to the nation during various interviews and has fully embraced the support of Ireland behind her.

So, is Edebiri actually Irish?

Despite the deep-rooted love and admiration shared between both Edebiri and Ireland, the Boston-born native is actually not Irish at all — much to the disappointment of many, for sure. But while Edebiri herself isn’t Irish, she is undoubtedly appreciative of the support and respect that she continues to receive from folks within the country.

Irish blood or not, Edebiri has somehow become an Irish icon, with her attachment to the country kickstarting after an interview where she joked about portraying Jenny the Donkey in 2022’s The Banshees of Inisherin. From there grew a long-standing joke about Edebiri’s Irish “roots,” which she has happily kept alive and joked along with in the most heartwarming way possible.

In fact, the long-standing gag grew to become so popular that the internet is now crawling with a variety of memes associating the acclaimed actress with Ireland, several of which you can view down below:

So, is there Irish blood coursing through Edebiri’s veins? No, sadly not. But it’s clear as day that the country has happily adopted the actress as one of its own and will continue to support Edebiri as her career only blossoms from this point.