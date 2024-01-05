5 times Ayo Edebiri gave MCU fans a fascinating preview of ‘Thunderbolts’ on ‘The Bear’

Accuse us of being obsessed with The Bear all you want, but there’s something about the rumored description of Ayo Edebiri‘s character in Thunderbolts that inevitably reminds us of Sydney.

According to scooper CanWeGetSomeToast, Edebiri will be playing an original character named Erin, set to be Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s (Julie Louis-Dreyfus) assistant. The character is apparently highly competent to the point where even Val is surprised by her efficiency.

The actress was previously rumored to be playing Songbird, whose real name is Melissa Gold and whose backstory doesn’t involve being an assistant to anyone, much less Val. But in true Marvel fashion, there’s a possibility they might merge these two storylines to create the universe’s unique version of the sound-manipulating antihero.

We know that’s not a lot to go on and that these reports should be taken with a grain of salt, but it could be the case that Marvel thought of the actress for the role because she had already done a great job playing a similar type on her most famous project, FX/Hulu’s The Bear.

Like Erin, Sydney is also defined by her work ethic, determination, and dedication. Also like Erin, Sydney starts as a sous-chef to Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy, someone who is there to assist him and make his job easier. In fact, she’s so good at it, that they eventually become partners in building a new restaurant in season two of the show.

1. Sydney’s perfect omelette

Who can forget the scene in season 2 of The Bear where Sydney cooks Natalie the most mouth-watering omelette you’ve ever seen? A simple dish next to the intricacies of the show’s usual gourmet displays, but an effective one and, in the context of its scene, where it is cooked for an exhausted, starving, pregnant Natalie, a loving one.

Sydney spares no detail while preparing this eggy meal, even topping it off with some crumbled potato chips for extra crunch. Her meticulousness and mastery shone through in this scene, and we can already imagine her Thunderbolts character using whatever the equivalent of a perfect omelet is in the superhero world to impress Val.

2. Sydney steps in for Carmy

When Carmy was stuck in the walk-in fridge, Sydney had to step into the role of head chef, and she did so seamlessly. With Richie at her side as the expo, she was able to calmly control the kitchen in a way that would have most likely been impossible for her season 1 self.

This scene showed her growth as well as her natural gift for running a kitchen. When you really think about it, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s personal and professional affairs are probably as chaotic to manage as The Bear‘s kitchen on its worst days.

3. The entire third episode of Season 1, just in general

Image via FX/Hulu

Sydney goes through so much in the first season of The Bear, but the first time Ayo Edebiri really gets to shine is in the third episode. Carmy has been working on himself, as he attends Al-Anon meetings and decides to delegate at the restaurant for his own sake. He instructs Sydney that he’s in charge of the business, while she must run the kitchen and implement a strict hierarchy.

Of course, the sous-chef is in over her head, since her co-workers don’t respect her authority enough yet, and the kitchen is just too much of a disorganized mess. Despite her best efforts, she breaks down, and when Carmy offers his support, she explains why picked a place like The Beef in the first place, providing an invaluable character insight: Sydney doesn’t want to work somewhere that’s already great. She wants to be involved in making something better.

4. Sydney’s risotto

Image via FX/Hulu

As she slowly regains her confidence, Sydney proposes an addition to The Beef’s menu: Braised short ribs with risotto. The whole ordeal doesn’t end well; Sydney serves the risotto to a random customer, undermining Carmy’s orders that, despite being delicious, the dish is not ready to be served. The customer ends up being a food critic, who writes that Sydney’s creation was the best thing he ate. That, of course, doesn’t sit well with Carmy, and results in him shouting excessively at Sydney, which in turn leads to the sous-chef, feeling exasperated and sorely under-appreciated, quitting on the spot.

The risotto inclusion is a careless decision on Sydney’s part, in this scenario — and had it been Val in Carmy’s place, she might not be alive to tell the tale. Still, her efforts to add a dish of her creation to the menu are a testament to Sydney’s ambition and drive. I, for one, would die for a bite of that risotto.

Sydney’s food tour around Chicago

One of the highlights of season 2 of The Bear was Sydney’s food tour around the many excellent restaurants of Chi-town. She is diligent, enthusiastic, and passionate about food and the restaurant business, and wants to bring the best of the best to a newly-rebranded The Bear.

Carmy has often overlooked Sydney, but he knows just as well as we all do that his restaurant would not survive without his excellent sous-chef. We have a feeling the dynamic between Val and “Erin” could share a lot of these same dynamics, making The Bear a sneaky preview of what’s to come for Ayo Edebiri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.