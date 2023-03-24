‘Thunderbolts’ star pulled a Simu Liu and predicted their Marvel career before it even happened

While they might not share their on-screen counterparts’ superpowers, various Marvel stars at this point apparently have a bit of latent psychic ability as they’ve predicted their MCU careers before they’ve even happened. Iman Vellani was a lifelong Ms. Marvel fan before she, by her own admission, lucked into landing the part of Kamala Khan and, as the whole internet knows, Simu Liu tweeted about wanting to work with the studio before being cast as Shang-Chi.

Now we can add a cast-member from Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts movie to this ever-growing list. Back in January, The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri joined the lineup of the anti-hero team-up flick in a top-secret role. What isn’t a secret, though, is that the star has had an inkling to sign up for the MCU for at least the past couple of years. Fan detectives have uncovered Edebiri’s review of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Letterboxd, which hilariously sees the actress ponder if she could land a Marvel gig herself.

Edebiri ended her, very positive, NWH review with the rogue thought, “the dr strange preview looked cool but it’s so crazy how much marvel stuff there is hm do we think I can get a job there – my apartment is bad.” Well, let’s hope Edebiri got herself better digs after cashing that Thunderbolts paycheck.

As said above, it’s currently unknown who Edebiri is playing, but the fans being fans, they’ve already got a hook on who they most expect her character to be. The smart money is on her portraying Songbird, a prominent member of the Thunderbolts’ roster in the comics. There was once a rumor that Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink could land this part, but there’s been no serious talk of her being attached to the production so that’s likely just hearsay.

Assuming it stays on target, unlike so many other Marvel Phase Five projects, Thunderbolts releases in theaters on July 26, 2024.